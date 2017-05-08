ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.
May 8 DuzonBizon Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy land and buildings located in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, for 60 billion won
* Kona I and Fingerprint Cards announces partnership for smart cards