BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14 DXB Entertainments
* Announces new management structure; says strategy and business development to be incorporated into newly structured finance function
* Says John Ireland has been appointed as CFO to lead new finance function
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner