BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
May 31 DXB Entertainments:
* Chairman announces appointment of Mohamed Almulla as CEO Source: bit.ly/2qypjiI Further company coverage:
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish food and agricultural exports to Britain could fall by almost 50 percent after Brexit even if Britain agrees a free trade deal with the European Union, a study commissioned by the Danish government found.