Financials, real estate dent Australia shares; NZ snaps 5-day winning streak
June 20 Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, pressured by losses in financials and real estate stocks as investors worried about their outlooks.
May 10 Dx.Com Holdings Ltd
* Directors do not recommend payment of third quarterly dividend
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$12.1 million versus loss of HK$25.5 million
* Qtrly continuing operations revenue HK$76.6 million versus HK$89.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017