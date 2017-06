May 15 DXP Enterprises Inc

* DXP Enterprises reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 sales rose 7.3 percent to $238.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DXP Enterprises Inc - Continue to anticipate a better fiscal year 2017

* DXP Enterprises Inc - "Anticipate refinancing our debt structure in near future"