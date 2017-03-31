BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 31 DXP Enterprises Inc:
* DXP Enterprises announces 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 sales $222.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $222 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DXP Enterprises-"cautiously optimistic" certain energy,industrial customers' budgets may improve off current low levels,anticipate better fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.