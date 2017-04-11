BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Dyal Capital to buy 10% stake in TPG Special Situations Partners - WSJ, citing sources
* The deal with Neuberger's Dyal Capital Partners values TSSP, as it is known, at $3.5 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source : on.wsj.com/2ovcB2f
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.