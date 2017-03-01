March 1 Dycom Industries Inc
* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces increase in stock
repurchase program
* Dycom Industries Inc - Board of directors has authorized
an additional $75 million to repurchase shares of Dycom's
outstanding common stock
* Dycom Industries Inc - Company now has up to $150 million
authorized for repurchases of company's common stock through
August 2018.
* Dycom Industries Inc says also extended for an additional
ten months share repurchase program which it previously
authorized on April 26, 2016
