May 24 Dycom Industries Inc:

* Dycom Industries Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter

* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50

* Dycom Industries Inc - contract revenues of $786.3 million for quarter ended April 29, 2017, compared to $664.6 million for quarter ended April 23, 2016

* Dycom Industries Inc - sees Q4 contract revenues $780 million - $810 million