BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:
* Dynacor completes 2016 with a net income of US$3.3 M
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - production objective has been announced at between 88,000 and 92,000 ounces of gold for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: