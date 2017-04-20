April 20 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Qtrly gold production reached 17,125 oz

* Q1 production represents an increase of 1,318 ounces of gold, as compared to Q1-2016

* Dynacor's new 300 TPD veta Dorada plant is targeting 88-92,000 ounces of gold production in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: