March 30 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor completes 2016 with a net income of us$ 3.3 m

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - objective for 2017 is to control production costs and ramp up production at Veta Dorada plant to its actual 300 TPD capacity

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - production objective under ore porcessing has been announced at between 88,000 and 92,000 ounces of gold for 2017