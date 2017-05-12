May 12 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:
* Dynacor Q1-2017 net income increases 33.8pct
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q1 sales rose 21.1 percent to $24.7 million
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - gold production of 17,125 ounces
in Q1-2017, compared to 15,807 ounces in Q1-2016, an increase of
8.3pct
* Dynacor Gold Mines-objective for remainder of 2017 is to
control production costs, ramp up production at veta dorada
plant to its actual 300 TPD capacity
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc- production objective for 2017 is
between 88,000 and 92,000 ounces of gold for 2017
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - as at March 31, 2017, corporation
production amounts to 17,125 ounces of gold which is in line
with expected production
