BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Dynagas LNG Partners LP:
* Dynagas LNG Partners LP reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dynagas LNG Partners LP says " earnings for financial quarter ended March 31, 2017 were within our expectations"
* Dynagas LNG Partners LP says expect to enter into additional charters for clean energy prior to its delivery to Gazprom in July 2018
* Dynagas LNG Partners LP says Voyage revenues decreased to $39.1 million for three-month period ended march 31, 2017, from $42.7 million for same period of 2016
* Dynagas LNG Partners LP - Voyage revenues decreased to $39.1 million for three-month period ended march 31, 2017, from $42.7 million for same period of 2016
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.