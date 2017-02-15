BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
* Says Israel Aerospace Industries and Dynamatic Technologies Limited sign a cooperation agreement on mini UAVs in India
* Says deal encompasses transfer of technology and production capabilities from IAI to DTL Source text - (bit.ly/2l6Na34) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago