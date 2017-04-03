Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty Metals & Mining - due to delays in completion of audit, co has not filed annual financial statements for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2016 by March 31
* Currently expects to file annual filings on or before April 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)