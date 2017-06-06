BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 5 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc:
* Dynasty provides a corporate update
* Forecast gold production for remainder of 2017 is 15,000 to 20,000 oz of au at an estimated cash cost of US$800/oz
* By mid-2018, company expects to increase plant capacity from 1,000 tpd to 2,000 tpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million