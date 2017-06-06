June 5 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc:

* Dynasty provides a corporate update

* Forecast gold production for remainder of 2017 is 15,000 to 20,000 oz of au at an estimated cash cost of US$800/oz

* By mid-2018, company expects to increase plant capacity from 1,000 tpd to 2,000 tpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: