Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Dynatronics Corp-
* Purchase price is approximately $10.0 million in cash
* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann Industries
* Transaction will be immediately accretive to Dynatronics' adjusted earnings and operating cash flow
* Post-transaction, Dynatronics expects combined company to be cash flow positive
* Dynatronics also expects certain one-time costs from integration
* Dynatronics plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through an asset-based lending facility
* Co also plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through issuance of $7.8 million of equity securities in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)