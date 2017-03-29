BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Dynatronics Corp:
* Dynatronics welcomes Cynthia L. Mchenry as its new vice president of operations
* Dynatronics- Mchenry's appointment concludes an extensive search process conducted by co as it continues to execute on its strategic plans,initiatives
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results