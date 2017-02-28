Feb 28 Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Dynavax announces FDA acceptance for review of its complete response to November 2016 CRL and PDUFA action date for heplisav-b(tm)

* Dynavax Technologies Corp- FDA has established August 10, 2017 as prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date for heplisav-b(tm)