WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Dynavax Technologies Corp:
* Dynavax announces FDA acceptance for review of its complete response to November 2016 CRL and PDUFA action date for heplisav-b(tm)
* Dynavax Technologies Corp- FDA has established August 10, 2017 as prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date for heplisav-b(tm) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.