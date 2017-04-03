April 3 Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Dynavax announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review HEPLISAV-B

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - PDUFA date for HEPLISAV-B remains unchanged

* Dynavax -U.S. FDA informed co that VRBPAC will review HEPLISAV-B, hepatitis b vaccine, recombinant (adjuvanted)] at its meeting scheduled for July 28, 2017