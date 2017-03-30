BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Dynegy Inc
* CEO Robert Flexon's 2016 total compensation was $8.3 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Dynegy inc - flexon's 2016 total compensation included $2.8 million in stock awards versus $8.7 million in stock awards in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oewqvt) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: