UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
May 23 Dynex Power Inc:
* Dynex Power announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to c$11.6 million
* Sees Q2 revenue c$10.5 million to c$12.5 million
* Dynex Power Inc says outlook for second half of year remains somewhat less certain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)