May 23 Dynex Power Inc:

* Dynex Power announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to c$11.6 million

* Sees Q2 revenue c$10.5 million to c$12.5 million

* Dynex Power Inc says outlook for second half of year remains somewhat less certain