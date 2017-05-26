BRIEF-GPI to buy part of Sigma Informatica units
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
May 26 E-kong Group Ltd:
* Substantial shareholder entered into a sales and purchase agreement with a purchaser
* Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$133.7 million
* Yeung to sell, 50.8 million shares of HK$0.01 each in share capital of company (representing approximately 5.81%
* Yeung to procure his spouse, Lui Lai Yan, to sell, 172 million shares, at a price of HK$0.60 per share to purchaser
* Yeung to procure his spouse, Lui to sell, 19.65% of shares of co, at HK$133.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.