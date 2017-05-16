BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 E-Life Mall Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.3 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date June 2
* Last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9
* Record date June 9
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.