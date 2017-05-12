BRIEF-Qualcomm makes strategic investment in Amionx
* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 E-MUZYKA SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,479 ZLOTYS VERSUS 346,183 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Recasts with Toshiba decision, adds context, comment)