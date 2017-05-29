BRIEF- Toshiba Tec restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
May 29e-Seikatsu Co Ltd
* Says it signed a business alliance agreement with NURVE INC., which is engaged in supply of VR contents platform, on May 29
* Says two companies will cooperate on sale business and development of new services
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S5dq6m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA