April 19 E-therapeutics Plc:
* Full year results for year ended 31 January 2017.
* FY operating loss of £16.3m (fy16: loss of £11.6m)
* Drug discovery spend for 12 months to 31 january 2017
increased to £7.6m (FY2016: £4.4m)
* Majority of increased spend related to external discovery
spend and we continued to incur costs on a number of projects
* Drug development spend in year to 31 january 2017 fell by
£2.3m to £3.3m (FY2016: £5.6m)
* Year-End cash and fixed-term deposits of £14.0m was £10.8m
lower than opening position of £24.8m.
* We remain confident that we are able to extend our cash
runway into 2019
