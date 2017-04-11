BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Eagle Bancorp Inc
April 7, 2017 - Eagle Bancorp - previously announced retirement of James Langmead chief financial officer of Eagle Bancorp Inc became effective
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.