Feb 28 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc
* Eagle Bulk Shipping announces agreement to acquire 9
ultramax vessels
* Eagle Bulk Shipping - to purchase a minimum of 6 and up to
9 crown-63 ultramax dry bulk sister vessels for an aggregate
price of $153 million
* Eagle Bulk Shipping - deliveries are anticipated to
commence in April of this year
* Eagle Bulk Shipping -agreement includes acquisition of 6
vessels, with additional 3 vessels contingent upon final
approval from greenship's unit holders
* Eagle Bulk Shipping - assuming successful delivery of all
9 vessels as per deal, Eagle Bulk fleet will consist of 50 owned
vessels
* Eagle Bulk Shipping - vessels, which range in age from 2 -
5 years, will be acquired from greenship bulk trust
