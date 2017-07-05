FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 8 hours
BRIEF-Eagle bulk shipping says co's unit entered into credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders
#ModiInIsrael
#NorthKorea
#Wimbledon
#Venezuela
#Qatar
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 11:37 PM / in 8 hours

BRIEF-Eagle bulk shipping says co's unit entered into credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* Eagle bulk shipping inc says on june 28, co's unit entered into a credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders - sec filing

* Eagle bulk shipping-agreement provides term loan facility of up to lesser of $61.2 million,40% of lesser purchase price of 9 vessels to be acquired by ultraco

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - proceeds of deal may be used for purpose of financing, refinancing or reimbursing a part of acquisition cost of vessels

* Eagle bulk shipping - credit agreement matures on earlier of five years after delivery of last remaining vessel to occur and october 31, 2022

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - credit agreement matures on earlier of five years after delivery of last remaining vessel to occur and october 31, 2022

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - agreement allows for increased commitments, in an aggregate principal amount of up to lesser of $38.8 million

* Eagle bulk shipping-agreement allows increased commitments in amount of also up to lesser of 40% of fair market value of any additional vessels to be financed Source text (bit.ly/2sHP2Xl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.