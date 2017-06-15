June 15 Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle Energy Inc announces independent advisory firm recommendation supporting a vote on Eagle's yellow proxy and additional cost reduction initiatives

* Eagle Energy Inc says 2017 capital and operating budget assumed an average WTI price of $US 55.46 per barrel of oil

* Eagle Energy Inc says in response to significantly weaker current oil prices, Eagle has decided to accelerate cost reductions

* Within next 60 days, intends to implement material reductions in executive compensation, including materially reducing CEO's compensation

* Eagle Energy - Eagle's board unanimously recommends Eagle shareholders vote only yellow proxy or voting instruction form in favour of current board