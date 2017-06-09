BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Eagle Energy Inc:
* Eagle Energy Inc confirms operations are on track
* Remains on track to achieve its 2017 annual guidance for its capital budget, average production and monthly operating costs
* Intend to commence drilling North Texas asset in Q3 of 2017, as planned
* Says unanimously recommends that Eagle shareholders vote yellow proxy or voting instruction form in favour of current board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.