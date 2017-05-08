BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Eagle Energy Inc
* Eagle reiterates its strategy, addresses dissidents and sets new annual meeting date
* Eagle-After careful consideration, co's directors concluded that "it would not be in eagle's best interests to add daniel gundersen and larry swets" to board
* Eagle energy inc- board has set june 27, 2017 as date of eagle's annual meeting
* Eagle energy inc-board has set june 27, 2017 as date of eagle's annual meeting
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.