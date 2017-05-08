May 8 Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle reiterates its strategy, addresses dissidents and sets new annual meeting date

* Eagle-After careful consideration, co's directors concluded that "it would not be in eagle's best interests to add daniel gundersen and larry swets" to board

* Eagle energy inc- board has set june 27, 2017 as date of eagle's annual meeting

