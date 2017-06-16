BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 16 Eagle Materials Inc:
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board
* Eagle Materials Inc - Richard R. Stewart, currently vice chairman, will succeed Hirsch as chairman Source text: (bit.ly/2roYQk7) Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million