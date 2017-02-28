REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says under Prescription Drug User Fee Act, FDA has set a target date of October 30, 2017 to complete its review of NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations