* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $3.52
* Q4 revenue $81.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $86 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - 2017 research and development
expense is expected to be in range of $31 million - $35 million
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 SG&A expense to be in
range of $65 - $68 million
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - at year end, Eagle had
purchased $37 million in Eagle common stock as part of its $75
million share repurchase program
