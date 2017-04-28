BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 28 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant that contains no castor oil, requires one monthly injection - SEC filing
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - with Fulvestrant, belief is that "can eliminate the current warning in the label by conducting the appropriate clinical trial"
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - in relation to Fulvestran, "hope to achieve a unique J-code", submit NDA in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2pqq8Xa) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)