BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
March 6 Earnest Investments Holdings Ltd :
* Expected to record a decrease in loss for its financial year ended 31 december 2016
* Decrease in loss attributable to decreased loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of about hk$5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA