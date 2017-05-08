May 8Earth Chemical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take over pests control business, health & beauty business and insecticide manufacture business from Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary, which is mainly engaged in bedding and insecticide, effective July 1

* Says the Tokyo-based unit will merge with Kanagawa-based wholly owned unit of the company, which is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of bedding and gardening supplies

* Merger effective date on July 1

* Says the Kanagawa-based unit will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t1pxxG

