Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 East Africa Metals Inc
* East Africa Metals receives approval of mine permit application for Terakimti oxide gold project
* Currently reviewing agreement and expects to respond to ministry in coming days
* Has engaged SENET of Johannesburg South Africa to initiate detailed engineering for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices