June 19 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc-
* East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should
abandon all of its plans to explore strategic alternatives and
instead should wind up its business and liquidate"
* East Hill Management says on June 7 had talk with
representatives of Aviragen's management and board to discuss,
among other things, potential benefit of liquidating the co
* East hill management says intend to have further
conversations, meetings with management and board of aviragen
therapeutics
* East hill management and affiliates own 8.8 percent stake
in aviragen therapeutics as of June 7 - sec filing
