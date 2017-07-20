FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports its financial results for the Q2 2017
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports its financial results for the Q2 2017

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc

* East West Bancorp reports net income for second quarter 2017 of $118.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* East West Bancorp Inc says net interest income totaled $290.1 million for Q2 of 2017, an increase of $18.0 million or 7 percent linked quarter

* East West Bancorp Inc says in Q2 of 2017, total loans grew $732 million or 11 percent annualized

* Sees 2017 net interest margin between 3.35 percent and 3.45 percent. This is unchanged from its previous outlook

* Sees 2017 provision for credit losses in range of $40 million to $50 million, unchanged from its previous outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.