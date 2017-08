BRIEF-Easterly Acquisition sees 2017 earnings per share of $0.06

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Easterly Acquisition Corp:

* Easterly Acquisition Corp announces extension of time to complete the initial business combination with JH Capital in the fourth quarter

* Easterly Acquisition Corp sees 2017 earnings per share $0.06

* Easterly Acquisition Corp sees 2018 earnings per share $1.35

* Easterly Acquisition Corp sees 2019 earnings per share $2.39

* Easterly Acquisition Corp - announced vote by stockholders to extend deadline to complete an initial business combination to December 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: