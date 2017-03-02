BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Easterly Government Properties Inc
* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Q4 FFO per share $0.31
* Easterly government properties inc sees for 2017 ffo per share on fully diluted basis of $1.24 to $1.28
* Easterly government properties inc - guidance assumes previously stated range of $150 - $200 million of acquisitions in 2017
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Easterly government properties inc qtrly total revenues $28.8 million versus $22.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $28.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
