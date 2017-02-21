BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 21 Eastern Gases Ltd
* Says to consider purchasing shares of Asia LPG Pvt Ltd to extent of 100 percent and make it a unit of co
* Says to discuss plans to raise additional funds from banks
* Says to consider discussion on expansion plans of LPG distribution
* Says to discuss issue of equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis
* To consider avenues available to diversify into additional high-end products, increase capacity utilisation at LPG bottling plant at Durgapur
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago