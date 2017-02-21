Feb 21 Eastern Gases Ltd

* Says to consider purchasing shares of Asia LPG Pvt Ltd to extent of 100 percent and make it a unit of co

* Says to discuss plans to raise additional funds from banks

* Says to consider discussion on expansion plans of LPG distribution

* Says to discuss issue of equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis

* To consider avenues available to diversify into additional high-end products, increase capacity utilisation at LPG bottling plant at Durgapur