BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.98 billion yuan ($431.88 million) in share private placement to fund projects
* Says it plans to boost two jewelry firms' capital by a combined 2.79 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q8Ewpp; bit.ly/2prF7mN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.