BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 410 million yuan ($59.42 million) to build office building in Shenzhen
* Says shares to resume trading on May 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pryd1c; bit.ly/2r0RBSJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.