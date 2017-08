Aug 2 (Reuters) - Eastern Media International Corp :

* Says co's Hong Kong-based trading unit acquires 2.5 million yuan worth of contribution in a Shanghai-based food firm, owning 100 percent stake in it

* Says the unit acquires 1.5 million yuan worth of contribution in a Shanghai-based logistics firm, owning 100 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5u7gLX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)