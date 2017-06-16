CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 16 Eastern & Oriental Bhd :
* Eastern & Oriental Hotel entered into a share sale agreement with Langkawi Saga Shopping Centre Sdn and Lubritrade Trading Pte
* Deal for a total consideration of 85 million rgt
* E&O group expects to realize an estimated gain on disposal after taxation of approximately rm23.30 million
* Proposed sale is not expected to have any material effect on E&O’s EPS for financial year ending 31 March 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2sA0CTX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.